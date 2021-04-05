Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19, Kartik Aaryan 'passes the baton' to her as he recovers

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday. She said that she has ‘mild symptoms’ but is otherwise feeling alright and is in home quarantine.

Bhumi revealed what has been helping her tide over the illness -- steam, Vitamin C, food and a cheerful disposition. She also urged everyone to take the virus seriously, as she tested positive despite taking ‘utmost precaution and care’.

The statement shared by Bhumi on Instagram read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Bhumi's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 late last month, has recovered. He shared a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up sign and joked about 'passing the baton' to her.

Bhumi is the latest in a line of Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for Covid-19 amid the second wave of the pandemic. In the last few days, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others contracted the virus.

Last year, Bhumi was seen in three films -- Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Durgamati. During the pandemic, she finished shooting for Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao.

“It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi :) This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing the wrap of the film.