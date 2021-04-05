IND USA
Dia Mirza recently announced her pregnancy.
Dia Mirza, expecting first child with Vaibhav Rekhi, twirls in the sun in first post after pregnancy announcement. Watch

  • Actor Dia Mirza has shared her first social media post after announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch her new video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Actor Dia Mirza, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, sent Easter greetings to her fans on Sunday.

Posing in a loose-fitting dress, she twirled in the sunshine for a new video, which she posted with the caption, "Sunshine Sundays ☀️💛 Happy Easter!!!" Her fans were overjoyed, with many of them dropping heart emojis in the comments section.


Last week, Dia made her pregnancy announcement with a picture of herself in the Maldives. It showed her posing in a kaftan, cradling her belly. She'd captioned it, "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot earlier this year, and recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives, where they were joined by Vaibhav's daughter from a previous marriage. Dia was married to Sahil Sangha previously.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Dia had shared pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav, along with a note on Instagram. She'd written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

