Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao from Badhaai Do set, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of their upcoming film, Badhaai Do. While she plays a PT teacher in the movie, he plays a cop.

Read more here

Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.

Read more here

Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry movie shoot was briefly halted by farmers groups in Punjab who sought her opinion on the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra is excited as The White Tiger makers send her name for awards season in Best Supporting Actress category

Priyanka Chopra has shared a 'For Your Consideration' leaflet (sent to various film awards groups) by The White Tiger team. It championed her in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other cricket couples

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral message forward about how most cricketers have been blessed with baby girls, including Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma.

Read more here

