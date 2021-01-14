IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Freshly evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin stepped out for dinner with her friends on Wednesday. She was seen with comedian Bharti Singh and dancer Punit Pathak outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Jasmin, who was seen in a white shirt, grey pants and a colourful handbag, posed for the paparazzi with her friends. She also showed off her new, burgundy hair after a salon visit earlier in the day. Bharti was seen in a black dress and joined Jasmin to pose for some pictures.

Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti, Haarsh, Punit and his wife.
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti, Haarsh, Punit and his wife.
Jasmin and Bharti clicking a selfie with a fan,
Jasmin and Bharti clicking a selfie with a fan,


After Jasmin got compliments from the paparazzi on how good she looked, Bharti protested as to why she was not called 'patli (thin)', too. When Jasmin talked about her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni to the photographer, saying that she loved him, Bharti also jumped in, saying that she loved her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Jasmin also spoke about how she wished Aly would win the show, how there is no bad blood between her and host Salman Khan and that she is the real winner of the show.


During an AMA session with her fans on Twitter, she opened up about the possibility of her re-entry on the show. She said she will return if the makers called her back. “This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans," she wrote.

Also read: Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'

Responding to another question about when she realised she loved Aly, Jasmin wrote, “It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don’t have any issue with it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss

Related Stories

Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli confessing that she likes Aly Goni. Jasmin fell in love with Aly, her best friend, during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin answers if she will re-enter BB14, reveals when she fell in love with Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
tv

Rannvijay Singha: When was living in Army bubble, it was the most secular place

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Actor Rannvijay Singha recalls growing up in an Army environment, and why it was the most ‘secular’ place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu now works in Gujarati films.
Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu now works in Gujarati films.
tv

Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he left Taarak Mehta after unprofessional conduct

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavya Gandhi, better known as Tapu of Tapu Sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken about the reason why he quit the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
Prabhas will star in Prashanth Neel's next.
tv

Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Salaar to be launched on Friday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Prabhas' next film with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel called Salaar will be launched on Friday, the makers said via a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four leads in Four More Shots Please.
Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four leads in Four More Shots Please.
tv

Kirti Kulhari poses with Four More Shots Please pals, season 3 shoot to begin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo reunited recently to begin work on the upcoming third season of their hit show, Four More Shots Please.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
tv

Rajesh Kumar on Excuse Me Madam going off air: 'It was a setback for everyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Rajesh Kumar, of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame, was seen in the lead role in Excuse Me Madam that was pulled down recently, months after going on air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
tv

Kapil Sharma shares cute pic of daughter Anayra to wish his mom on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Kapil Sharma shared pictures on his mother's birthday celebrations. Also featuring in one of them was his daughter Anayra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi, Arshi cry as Bigg Boss asks them to pack Vikas's luggage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla will convince Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant to ditch their own teams, Vikas Gupta will exit the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant and Eijaz Khan have been fighting ever since she became the captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
tv

Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home is what these celebs plan for Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
tv

Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya Prada revealed that Dharmendra used to be a flirt, back in the day. Watch a promo of the upcoming episode here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
tv

Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
After a successful career on television, Shashank Vyas now wants to focus on doing films and web shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
tv

Ram Gopal Varma banned by artist's union for non-payment of 1.25 cr dues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
FWICE has banned its 32 unions from working with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after he refused to make payments amounting to 1.25 crore to artists and technicians he had worked with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
tv

Jennifer Winget refused to shoot Beyhadh 2 for the web, says Paras Madan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Actor Paras Madan has claimed Jennifer Winget refused to shoot for the web, adding that the show would have fared well on digital platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya calls Sonali’s declaration of love for Aly a game 'strategy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi feels that Sonali Phogat's confession that she has feelings for Aly Goni is her strategy to survive nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP