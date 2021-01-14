IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'

Raveena Tandon is happy that paparazzi in Mumbai has promised not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter upon the couple's request.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:57 AM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon is touched by a paparazzo's decision not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn baby. The couple had requested the paparazzi and media houses to respect their child's privacy until she is mature.

On Thursday, a popular Instagram account of photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the goodies and care packages sent by Anushka and Virat to the photographers, along with a letter bearing their request to them. Sharing it, the photographer wrote, "#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till she is mature enough. 'we want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.; Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team."


Impressed by the response, Raveena replied on the post, thanking the paparazzi for always being respectful to her wishes as well. "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes . You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough," she wrote.

Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of baby girl


Raveena has three daughters and a son. Her eldest two daughters--Chhaya and Pooja--were adopted by her when she was just 21 years old. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager. The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has her youngest two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, Raveena had said about her daughters, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is excited as The White Tiger makers send her name for awards season in Best Supporting Actress category

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on Monday. Announcing her arrival, he had tweeted, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon anushka sharma

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and the couple's baby daughter.
Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and the couple's baby daughter.
bollywood

Big B tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli and other cricketers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral message forward about how most cricketers have been blessed with baby girls, including Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
bollywood

Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Author Twinkle Khanna has responded to an old interview of hers in which she joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She, however, fears that the clip might invite a swarm of trolls now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor with her friend Muskan Chanana in new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor with her friend Muskan Chanana in new pictures.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor has shared a bunch of new pictures of herself and a friend on Instagram. The photos show the two girls twinning in white tops and blue jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor is in Rajasthan for a shoot.
Anil Kapoor is in Rajasthan for a shoot.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares 'then and now' pic, jokes 'the horse remains the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a collage of his own 'then and now' picture to speak of how times have changed. He is in Rajasthan for a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many Bollywood stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Gul Panag shared pictures and videos on Lohri.
Many Bollywood stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Gul Panag shared pictures and videos on Lohri.
bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Lohri after marriage, Rakul Preet on Mayday sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:11 PM IST
A number of film stars shared pictures and videos from their Lohri celebrations. Some like Rakul Preet Singh celebrated it on the set of her upcoming film, May Day. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor's movie shoot was briefly halted in Punjab.
Janhvi Kapoor's movie shoot was briefly halted in Punjab.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest

ANI, Fatehgarh Sahib (punjab)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry movie shoot was briefly halted by farmers groups in Punjab who sought her opinion on the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
bollywood

Raveena touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka's baby, thanks them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Raveena Tandon is happy that paparazzi in Mumbai has promised not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter upon the couple's request.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao play the leads in Badhaai Do.
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao play the leads in Badhaai Do.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of their upcoming film, Badhaai Do. While she plays a PT teacher in the movie, he plays a cop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP