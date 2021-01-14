Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'
Actor Raveena Tandon is touched by a paparazzo's decision not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn baby. The couple had requested the paparazzi and media houses to respect their child's privacy until she is mature.
On Thursday, a popular Instagram account of photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the goodies and care packages sent by Anushka and Virat to the photographers, along with a letter bearing their request to them. Sharing it, the photographer wrote, "#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till she is mature enough. 'we want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.; Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team."
Impressed by the response, Raveena replied on the post, thanking the paparazzi for always being respectful to her wishes as well. "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes . You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough," she wrote.
Raveena has three daughters and a son. Her eldest two daughters--Chhaya and Pooja--were adopted by her when she was just 21 years old. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager. The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has her youngest two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.
In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, Raveena had said about her daughters, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”
Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on Monday. Announcing her arrival, he had tweeted, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
