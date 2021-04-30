Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover wish each other on wedding anniversary: 'You are my everything'. See pics

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday. Both actors have posted pictures from their wedding and messages for each other on social media. They often share romantic pictures with each other.

Bipasha posted a picture from their wedding on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy 5th monkeyversary my love you are my everything @imksgofficial." Karan also shared her post and captioned it, "And you are my everything." They have always labelled their love as "monkey love".

Karan's post.

Karan and Bipasha fell for each other while shooting for their film Alone, which released in 2015. They kept their relationship under wraps until they decided to announce the wedding.

Check out some of their most romantic pics together:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Bipasha shared her experiences post marriage. She had said, “I got married in 2016, and I took a really long, but, a well-deserved break. I have been working since I was 15, and I never really took any long break. I used to think that I am never going to be married (laughs), so when I did [get married], I was really happy, and I decided to take a break.”

After Alone, the couple reunited on screen for the web series, Dangerous. It also marked Bipasha’s comeback after five years. Karan was most recently seen in Qubool 2.0 where he reprised his role of Asad from the popular 2012 TV drama Qubool Hai.

