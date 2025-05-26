Bipasha Basu reveals people asked her not to do Jism: 'My manager thought I had gone crazy’

Actor Bipasha Basu considers Jism to be an important chapter of her career in Bollywood. However, the actor has revealed that many people advised her not to do the project because of the adult content. Bipasha looked back at her decision to be a part of the film in an interview with Times Now. Also read: Bipasha Basu set to return to screen: I’ve been lazy and not open to work in the last few years Released in 2003, Jism gave a boost to John and Bipasha's careers and both got tagged as sex symbols.

What did Bipasha say

Bipasha said, “Jism was the time when I was at the peak, and everyone told me you cannot do adult content film. You are like the typical Hindi heroine who is established in people's hearts now. And I said, I just like the story so much. I said I'll go ahead and do it. Everybody stopped me from doing it. My manager thought I had gone crazy."

She added, “But it worked for me and then things changed. Women suddenly were tonging their hair. They wore a bronze look. There was no stereotypical (thing) that the woman can't play the negative character. It all changed after that. So it's been path-breaking for me. That has been one very important film”.

Directed by Amit Saxena, Jism featured Bipasha and John Abraham in lead roles. Released in 2003, Jism was an unexpected box office success and the launch vehicle of Bollywood heartthrob John. The film gave a boost to John and Bipasha's careers.

Bipasha Basu Singh hasn’t acted in a film since 2015. She starred in Dangerous, a web series. During the interview, the actor hinted at the possibility of returning to work. She admitted that she intends to be part of shows now.

More about Bipasha

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine”. Since then, the actor has focused on her daughter.