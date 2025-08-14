Bipasha Basu shares ‘iconic’ moment with Cristiano Ronaldo as football star gets engaged to Georgina Rodríguez

While the internet celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to Georgina Rodríguez, actor Bipasha Basu is reminiscing about her own special moment with the football superstar. She has shared a throwback from their time together on stage in 2007. In 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha crossed paths at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bipasha revisits moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

Bipasha took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback clip capturing the moment when she shared the stage with Cristiano Ronaldo. Back in 2007, Ronaldo met Bipasha at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal.

The caption of the video shared by Bipasha read, “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo."

The post comes after the news of Ronaldo getting engaged to Georgina Rodríguez eight years after their relationship. He proposed Georgina with a dazzling diamond ring.

Bipasha's Insta Story.

After sharing the stage, Bipasha even met the football star at the afterparty. She made headlines after she was photographed with Ronaldo during an event in Lisbon, with many people wondering if she is kissing him. The incident gained extra attention as Bipasha was dating John Abraham at the time.

She spoke about the viral picture in an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, saying, "Post that (the event), I met him at a party. He is very tall and there was too much noise and every time he had to talk, he had to bend down and talk to me.” Indians hoped that Bipasha was indeed dating him and they would someday get to boast of Ronaldo as their ‘jijaji’. But none of that materialised.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodríguez get engaged

In an August 12 Instagram post, Georgina announced the news with a picture of her and Ronaldo's hands and wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas (Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives).” She showed off her massive diamond ring in the photo that has left the internet swooning.

They first crossed paths back in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working. Ronaldo and Georgina are parents to five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. In April 2022, they endured the loss of their newborn son, Ángel, Bella’s twin, during childbirth.