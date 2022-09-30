Pregnant Bipasha Basu shares Karan Singh Grover's pic from hospital visit, call him cutie for carrying her bag

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of actor-husband Karan Singh Grover performing his duties as a father on Friday. The couple announced pregnancy with maternity shoot on August 16, 2022. In the picture shared by her, Karan wore a black T-shirt and brown pants with white shoes. He wore a mask and carried an orange while posing for the camera in a hospital. He made a punk hand gesture. ( Also read: Inside Bipasha Basu’s pretty, pastel baby shower filled with hugs, kisses. Watch)

Bipasha shared a picture of Karan as her Instagram Story and captioned, “Hospital dad duty. Always has to carry my bag too (laughing emoji). My cutie (red heart)” She even tagged him on the picture.

Bipasha Basu shared a picture featuring Karan Singh Grover on her Instagram Stories.

Bipasha met Karan during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone. The couple married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple also featured together in the web series Dangerous.

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalled the time when she found out about her pregnancy. “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," she said.

Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

