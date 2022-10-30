Bipasha Basu struggles to rest before baby’s arrival: ‘Have so much of work…’

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and shared her pregnancy update as she is nearing her due date. The actor is reportedly due in November. She is currently on bed rest. Also read: Bipasha Basu reveals first few months of pregnancy were extremely difficult

She posted a video where she is seen tucked in a bed. Alongside the video, she shared, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives. Telling myself to just chill..just chill.” She also added Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s song Just Chill in the background of the video.

Bipasha Basu's Instagram Stories.

Bipasha recently shared pictures in new maternity wear, sent by Alia Bhatt who is also expecting her first child. It was from Alia’s new maternity wear brand. Reacting to Bipasha’s picture, Ali responded and called her ‘gorgeous.’ The actor keeps sharing her life updates on social media.

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with maternity photoshoot pictures in August. The pictures also featured her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. Karan and Bipasha tied the knot in 2016 after they fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

Speaking about embracing motherhood, Bipasha earlier shared with Hindustan Times how she got to know about her pregnancy with Karan. She revealed, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

Bipasha was last seen in crime thriller, Dangerous, which streamed on MX Player. It was directed by Bhusan Patel and penned by Vikram Bhatt. It officially marked Bipasha’s web debut with Karan Singh Grover.

