Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics: From flirting with Saif Ali Khan, car selfies and love for mom Babita

Actor Kareena Kapoor just dropped a peek into her world, serving up everything from chaotic mom life with her boys Taimur and Jeh to the secret behind her glam, a trait she admits she inherited from her mom Babita. Kareena Kapoor is all set to share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra.

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her world

On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to give a little snapshot of her world, from sweet moments with her mother Babita and a flirty message for husband Saif Ali Khan to a behind-the-scenes moment from the set of her next project, Daayra.

Sharing several images, Kareena wrote, “Some bits and bobs of my life (heart emoji).”

The post began with a pout-perfect selfie, accompanied by the caption, “Car selfies hit different.” Kareena then shared a nostalgic throwback with her sister Karisma Kapoor, playfully adding, “I still have that dress.”

Kareena then shared a sneak peek from her upcoming film Daayra, giving fans a glimpse of her character through a close-up shot on a monitor. Alongside this, she also posted an old black-and-white photo of her family, the Kapoor khandaan, with the caption, “The roots, the legacy”.

The actor added a flirty message for her husband Saif while sharing a picture of him on a beach. "Not complaining about the view," she wrote.

She also treated fans to a few more selfies and a playful shot of Taimur and Jeh’s toys, with the caption “Boy mom life.” Rounding it off, Kareena shared a heartwarming photo of her mother, former actor Babita, applying lipstick, writing, “Mom’s glam, forever inspired.”

The carousel also featured snaps of her mid-workout and another of her all glammed up as she headed out for an outing. Kareena signed off her photo dump with a glimpse of her treadmill workout, followed by a stylised black-and-white mirror shot where she struck a pensive pose.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film

Kareena is all set to share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra. Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena said, “I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.” The film went on floors in September this year and is expected to release in 2026.