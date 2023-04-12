Bloody Daddy first look: Shahid Kapoor looks intense, gets compared to John Wick

The official first look poster of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Bloody Daddy is out. On Wednesday Shahid took to social media to share the first look from the film which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor wants normal life for his kids: 'Mere wajah se itne problems ho rahe hain')

The poster sees Shahid in an intense action avatar, looking directly at the viewers in a close-up shot. He has blood stains on the collar of his white and an injury mark on his nose. Shahid captioned the first look reveal in only a few words, saying: "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon." The action thriller film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Vivan Bhatena.

Ronit Roy also took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and wrote in the caption: "I was excited while I was shooting for this now even more excited for you guys to view it. Im so proud to have associated with some of the finest actors in our industry and one of the greatest directors I’ve worked with. Edgy as hell! Probably 1 of the finest in my career."

Bloody Daddy is set to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche, and marks the first collaboration between actor Shahid Kapoor and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the director had said that Bloody Daddy will be rehauled from the original French film and will get an OTT release. He said, "We have packed and presented it as a brand-new film. What I am most excited about is the fact that people will see Shahid in an out-and-out action genre for the first time. It’s a cool contemporary action film. It has a very beautiful story, but a commercial pot-boiler.”

Fans reacted to the poster of Bloody Daddy and commented with fire emoticons. A comment read: "Can’t wait (heart eyes emoticons)," while another comment read, "So excited for this after seeing farzi!" Many also compared Shahid's look with John Wick and wrote, "John wick from Flipkart!" Another commented, "Bloody daddy john wick ki copy na ho bss..." (Wish that Bloody Daddy is not a copy of John Wick).

Shahid was last seen in the thriller web series Farzi, helmed by Raj and DK. Farzi also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay and streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

