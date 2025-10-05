Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Bobby Darling struggles to walk in new video, fans get concerned about her health: ‘Problem ho gayi thi’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 05:10 pm IST

On Saturday, Bobby Darling was spotted walking in Mumbai, dressed in red and blue ethnic attire. In the video, she appeared to struggle while walking.

Actor Bobby Darling, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with her supporting roles in Bollywood films, was recently seen in Mumbai. A video from her outing, showing her struggling to walk, has emerged on social media, sparking widespread concern about her health.

Bobby Darling struggles to walk

On Saturday, Bobby Darling was spotted walking in a garden in Mumbai, dressed in red and blue ethnic attire. In the video, she appeared to struggle while walking.

Noticing the struggle to walk, the paparazzi approached Bobby Darling and asked if she was alright.

To this, she responded, “Problem ho gayi thi, ab theek hai. Thoda sa problem tha, ho jaayega (There was a problem, but it's fine now. There was an issue, I am sure things will be better).”

The video has raised concerns about her health, with social media users flocking to the comment section to send their best wishes and pray for her well-being.

“Sending lots of healing for you,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Feeling so bad…may god gives u strength.”

“Lots of strength and success to you,” read one comment. Another shared, “Omg what happened to her ?? I hope she is fine and healthy”.

“Wish her speedy recovery ... may god bless you with strength and happyness,” one wrote, with one saying, “Bobby did everything possible for her love but he betrayed her in the end. Take care Bobby”.

“It's so heartbreaking to see her in such a state....but She is Positive she will Heal soon,” one shared.

About Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling made her presence felt in the early 2000s with roles in films such as Style, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, and Kya Kool Hain Hum. While many of her roles were comic or stereotypical portrayals, Bobby embraced them with confidence and used the visibility to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community at a time when awareness was limited in India. She also appeared in popular television shows such as Bigg Boss 1, where her candidness and bold persona made her a household name.

