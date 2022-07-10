Bobby Deol and Kajol celebrate 25 years of Gupt: The Hidden Truth with special screening, fans want them in sequel

Bobby Deol and Kajol were all laughs as they had a reunion in Mumbai on Saturday. The actors, who were seen together in their film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, attended a special screening to celebrate their movie completing 25 years. Kajol and Bobby were seen in high spirits as they joked with each other and interreacted with fans at the event. Gupt also starred Manisha Koirala, who was not seen at the film’s anniversary celebration in Mumbai. Read more: Bobby Deol goes down memory lane as he recalls shooting for his thriller film Gupt

Kajol, Bobby and the cast of Gupt, which released in July 1997, came together for a special screening to celebrate the film’s 25 years. Kajol, who won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role trophy at Filmfare Awards 1998 for the film, was seen in a happy mood as she posed with Bobby at the screening. The actors could be seen engaging in animated banter, as they held hands and posed for paparazzi at the event.

In one of the videos shared on a paparazzo account, Bobby was seen outside the movie theatre as he climbed a railing near a lamppost, while posing for solo photos. Fans commented on Kajol and Bobby’s pictures and videos that were widely shared on fan and paparazzi pages on social media.

While some praised Gupt: The Hidden Truth for being the ‘best psychological thriller’, others wanted to see Kajol and Bobby together in a Gupt sequel. “This was an ultimate movie, superb suspense,” wrote a person on Instagram. “Gupt 2 eagerly waiting,” commented another one. Meanwhile, one Instagram user missed seeing Manisha Koirala at the screening, and wrote, “Where's Manisha Koirala?”

Gupt was directed by Rajiv Rai and featured Bobby in the lead role along with Manisha and Kajol. The late actor Om Puri was also a part of thriller. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Raza Murad and Raj Babbar also featured in the film.

