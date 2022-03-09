Bobby Deol opens up about his family being very simple: ‘Log fayda utha lete hain’

Actor Bobby Deol in a new interview revealed how some people have taken advantage of his family in the past. Bobby was last seen in Love Hostel, which was released on February 25, 2022, and also starred Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. (Also Read: Bobby Deol says son's good looks, cuteness cannot guarantee Bollywood success: 'People said these things to me too')

Bobby is actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur's younger son. His elder brother is actor Sunny Deol. He recalled that he and Sunny Deol were taught to be a good human being and down to earth.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby was asked that since his family is very "soft and gentle," does he finds himself being taken advantage of at times. In response, the actor said, "We are very simple people. We aren't manipulative or street smart. Log humara fayda utha lete hain (People often take our advantage). There were many people whom we helped, they took our advantage and spoiled our names and moved on. This keeps on happening. But we are good people and God is watching us all. We were told since we were kids to be a nice human being, be down-to-earth and you will achieve whatever you want in life."

Bobby also talked about how education is very necessary for the youngsters who want to enter Bollywood because if that doesn't work out, they can do something else. He said, “I wanted my kids to complete their education first. My son is studying business management. I want him to complete his education and make up his mind so that even if he fails in the film industry, he can do something else. So it is very important for youngsters who can afford to complete their education, before becoming an actor because I am an example, I went through that being a star's son."

Bobby made his career debut in 1995 with Barsaat. He later appeared in films such as Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and many more.

