Bobby Deol says son's good looks, cuteness cannot guarantee Bollywood success: 'People said these things to me too'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who recently played a villainous role in Love Hostel, opened up about his Bollywood journey and the failures he has faced. He also talked about how his son Aryaman Deol's good looks are not enough to be a Bollywood superstar. Giving his example, he recalled how people used to tell him that he'll be a superstar because of his looks, but that didn't happen. (Also Read: Bobby Deol says he comes from ‘traditional and conservative family’, relationships were ‘taboo’ when he was young)

Bobby made his career debut in 1995 with Barsaat for which he bagged Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He later appeared in films such as Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and many more. In 1996, while his career was at its peak, he tied the knot with Tanya Deol and later welcomed their sons Dharam and Aryaman.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby reacted to people complimenting his son Aryaman Deol for his good looks, with some even saying that he can be the superstar. He said: “When I was going to make my Bollywood debut, people used to say the same things to me, that he is good looking and he will be a superstar. But I know the reality. It doesn't matter what you look like, if viewers want to see you they will. Nobody knows what's gonna happen in the future. Definitely, his good looks are a plus point and I am very proud of it but there is no guarantee about what's gonna happen in this industry."

Bobby also said that education is very necessary for the youngsters who want to enter Bollywood because if that doesn't work out, they can do something else. He said, “I wanted my kids to complete their education first. My son is studying business management. I want him to complete his education and make up his mind so that even if he fails in the film industry, he can do something else. So it is very important for youngsters who can afford to complete their education, before becoming an actor because I am an example, I went through that being a star's son."Also Read: Karan Deol recalls 'chacha' Bobby Deol motivating him not to give up after debut movie failed, gave his example

In Love Hostel, Bobby plays a ruthless mercenary, Dagar, who is hired by Sanya Malhotra's family to hunt down her and her lover Vikrant Massey. The film was written and directed by Shanker Raman.

