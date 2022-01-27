Bobby Deol's birthday: Sunny Deol shares childhood pic with baby brother, Pakistani fan wishes actor with a cake

On Thursday, actor Bobby Deol turned 53 years old. Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol and close friend Chunky Pandey wished the actor on social media.

Sunny shared an old picture with Bobby from their childhood days, in which Sunny can be seen holding Bobby in his arms. He captioned the photo, “My little brother. Happy Birthday. Love love and love.”

Bobby commented on the picture, “Love you bhaiyya.” One fan said, “So lovely and cute pic sir.” While another said, “@iambobbydeol wish u very happy birthday Bobby sir...the bonding with u brothers are tremendous.”

Chunky Pandey, also wished him on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Bobby, Chunky wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest.”

Chunky Panday wishes Bobby Deol on his birthday.

A Pakistani fan named Manal Faheem Khan wished the actor in a special way. She posted a picture of herself holding a cake with Bobby's photo on it and tweeted, “Twitter, I require your help. It's Bobby Deol's birthday on 27th Jan & I celebrate it every year. This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year. Also, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Twitter, I require your help. It's Bobby Deol's birthday on 27th Jan & I celebrate it every year. This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year. Also, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thedeol 🥳👑🎉 pic.twitter.com/1Vo6Vkit3p — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) January 25, 2022

Bobby replied to her post and commented, “Thank you so much for your love and always being there for me … ever so grateful. Wishing you the best in life… God bless you!” The fan replied to Bobby's comment saying, “Bobby Deol, you have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you for replying! Will be celebrating your birthday next year too!”

Another fan made Bobby's sketch on his birthday and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, “Happy birthday to the best man. The best actor and the best heart @thedeol Wish you all the love, happiness and all great things always, Love you forever and ever. This is my new typography portrait with all Bobby's films. #HappyBirthdayBobbyDeol #BobbyDeol."

Happy birthday to the best man ever💎❤ the best actor and the best heart❤ @thedeol Wish you all the love, happiness and all great things always❤ Love you forever and ever Bob💎❤ this is my new typography portrait with all Bobby's films💕 #HappyBirthdayBobbyDeol #BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/3RiGg7JqKi — Hena Bobby (@hena_bobby) January 26, 2022

Read More: After sharing pic of ‘khoobsurat’ son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra apologises to fans for 'boring' them with string of tweets

Bobby made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat. He later appeared in films such as, Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and many more.

He was last seen in 2020 Netflix film Class Of 83', in which he played the role of Dean Vijay Singh. He will be seen next in Abbas Mustan's Netflix film Penthouse. The film will also star actors Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal. He also has Love Hostel, which will be produced by Gauri Khan in the pipeline. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will also be a part of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON