Bobby Deol's sister Vijeta and Ajeita make a rare appearance in his birthday post for 'bhaiya' Sunny Deol

Actor Bobby Deol shared a special photo on Tuesday to wish his elder brother Sunny Deol on his birthday. The photo shows him huddled together with Sunny and their sister Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.

“Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me,” Bobby wrote with the picture. He added a bunch of heart emojis to the post as well. Reacting to the photo was The Family Man actor Darshan Kumar. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sunny Sir.” Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dear.”

Bobby, Sunny, Vijeta and Ajeita are veteran actor Dharmendra's children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. He later married actor Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Sunny announced Apne 2 last year, which will star him, Bobby, Dharmendra and also his son, Karan Deol. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said. The film has, however, been postponed since.

Last year in an interview, Bobby had revealed how Sunny went out of his way to make sure his debut movie Barsaat was the perfect launchpad for him. Speaking to The Telegraph, Bobby said, “My brother took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It’s a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn’t shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that’s how involved he was.”

Barsaat released in 1995 and also marked the acting debut of Twinkle Khanna. The two still share a good friendship and interact with each other through social media.

