Bobby Deol says Alpha's 'real, raw' action ensured 'tough shoot' for him and Alia Bhatt: 'Action is hard to pull off'

Actor Bobby Deol is taking his antagonist streak further with Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is the first female-led spy thriller from the YRF stable. As the release approaches, Bobby has now opened up about his experience of working on the film.

Bobby Deol opens up on Alpha's intense action

Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt star in Alpha.

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Alpha marks Bobby’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt. He previously worked with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Animal. The actor says, “I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them.” The actor calls Alpha ‘new and refreshing’ as it puts two women in the middle of the action. “It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like Alpha a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres,” he says.

‘It was a tough shoot’

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{{^usCountry}} Bobby says that Alpha's action sequences are ‘raw and real’, which pushed him and his co-stars to the brink. “Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly,” Bobby says. Talking about how Alia adapted to the brutal action sequences, the actor adds, “Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it.” All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby says that Alpha's action sequences are ‘raw and real’, which pushed him and his co-stars to the brink. “Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly,” Bobby says. Talking about how Alia adapted to the brutal action sequences, the actor adds, “Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it.” All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for his Netflix series The Railway Men. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger trilogy, two War films, and Pathaan. The film's first look was revealed in a post-credits scene in War 2 last year. Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and is set to release in theatres on July 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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