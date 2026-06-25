‘Ye kaunsa show hai’: Bobby Deol unaware of India's Got Latent even as Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari appear on it

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s recent appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 has kept social media buzzing, with fans dissecting every moment from the episode. Amid the chatter, a video of their Alpha co-star Bobby Deol has surfaced online where he is seen puzzled by a question about Samay Raina’s hit show, before claiming that he does not even know about its existence.

Bobby on Samay Raina show

Samay Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.

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A video of Bobby giving an interview to India TV has surfaced on social media amid the buzz around India’s Got Latent 2.

In the clip, the actor is asked about his Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appearing on Samay Raina’s popular show, and whether he would also consider joining it as a guest. However, Bobby chose not to give a direct answer and instead deftly sidestepped the question.

“Yeh kaunsa show hai (What show is this)? I don’t even know about it," Bobby is heard saying, and making a hand gesture to end the interview.

The video has left social media users amused, with many finding Bobby’s response and his attempt to dodge the question entertaining.

One social media user wrote, “Thats why he is LORD BOBBY." Another chimed in, “Respect increase for Bobby Deol.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Samay Raina returned with the second season of his controversial show India's Got Latent with a bang. The opening episode of the season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. Within three days of its release, India's Got Latent Season 2 has garnered 44 million views on YouTube. The episode was simultaneously also released on Netflix and has been trending at the top of the platform's charts since its debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Samay Raina returned with the second season of his controversial show India's Got Latent with a bang. The opening episode of the season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. Within three days of its release, India's Got Latent Season 2 has garnered 44 million views on YouTube. The episode was simultaneously also released on Netflix and has been trending at the top of the platform's charts since its debut. {{/usCountry}}

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The previous season landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's distasteful comment triggered a massive backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs being filed against him, Samay, and other panellists. Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of the first season from YouTube.

Bobby’s next project

Bobby was most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. The film earned widespread praise from critics upon its release, but failed to elicit the expected response at the box office.

Bobby will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The trailer for Alpha, released last week, revealed several key details about the film's story. It shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who kidnaps Alia Bhatt's character when she is a baby and then grooms her to become a highly skilled killing machine.

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The film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, and the trailer seemingly confirms Hrithik Roshan's cameo. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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