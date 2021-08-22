Bollywood celebrates Raksha Bandhan: Madhuri Dixit shares video, Yami Gautam posts pic with brother from wedding

A host of Bollywood and television actors took to social media to post pictures and messages on Raksha Bandhan. Among the stars who posted early were Yami Gautam, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan and Dharmendra, to name a few.

Yami Gautam, who married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar earlier this year, shared an unseen picture from her wedding and wrote: "Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever! ️Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam." The picture showed Yami's brother Ojas helping her climb steps with Aditya by her side.

Madhuri Dixit shared a video on Instagram with her elder brother, as she went through the puja routine. While her brother was seated on a sofa with folded hands, Madhuri stood in front of him wearing a pale purple salwar kameez with the aarti plate in her hand. The old Hindi film song Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se, sung by Suman Kalyanpur, was playing in the video.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol shared a picture of a village girl, tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of a Indian Army soldier. Sharing it, he wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan….Tehwaar ye …. Kisi pooja se kam nahin."

Hrithik Rohan had a special message on how to conduct Raksha Bandhan festivities using technology.

Esha Deol took to Instagram Stories to share a message for her brothers. She wrote: "Wishing all my brothers happiness and the best of health today and always. Wishing you all a very happy raksha bandhan! #happyrakshabandhan."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted messages on Instagram. Sending good wishes to Ranbir, cousins Nikhil Nanda, Armaan and Aadar Jain, among others, she wrote: "Happy rakhi bros." She also posted a picture of herself, sitting with her aarti plate next to her.