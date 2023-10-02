Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A million people agree with this woman's review of same boring outfits and white theme at celebrity weddings. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2023 02:18 PM IST

A social media user shared her opinion on Bollywood weddings and many agreed that recent celebrity nuptials have similar outfits and colour themes.

An Instagram user, Zee Aly, decided to share her opinion about the celebrities weddings taking place these days and claimed that recent Bollywood weddings lack excitement or variations. Interestingly, her rant about boring Bollywood weddings has garnered more than a million ‘likes’ on Instagram, giving her opinion strong public approval. The video was posted after actor Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra follows in Priyanka's footsteps with pre-wedding sports day)

'Everyone's wearing similar colours'

A social media user claims all Bollywood weddings now look similar.

The video opens with her mentioning various paneer dishes, while pictures from weddings of various celebrities pop on the screen. The celebs featuring in the video include Parineeti, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

The video mentions how all the weddings have a similar colour palette – white or off-white – and the celebs even ended up posting similar wedding pictures. It also suggested they have templates for the pics – one from the mandap, one where the bride and groom look in each other's eyes, another one where they laugh, and one with the sunset in the background.

Is everyone copying Anushka Sharma?

The video was well-received and many supported the views expressed by the Instagram user. Some claimed that the celebs are now copying Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from their weddings, while a few others opined that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were the last ones to wear red for their weddings. "Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka Chopra were the bride to wear red and brides look beautiful in red more than white," one wrote while another commented, "Everyone copied Anushka and Virat."

Celebs can choose whatever themes for their wedding

However, a few social media users also insisted that the theme, colour and pictures from someone's wedding is their personal choice. "Have you thought about the fact that their wedding is not for your entertainment and they can wear what they want?" Another one wrote, "They're wearing something which they like, it's their own freaking marriage, let them do and wear what they want."

