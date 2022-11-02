Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Farah Khan and actors Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday among others, penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram.(Also read: Entire Bollywood is sharing birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar)

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a series of photos featuring herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Mine!! (red heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. (red heart emoji) thank you for all that you are".

Karan Johar shared beautiful compilation of memories with Karan with a long message. "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some of course Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit (DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…

"That was 29 years ago… Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention (even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!

“For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai,” Karan wrote.

Actors Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh in movies and wrote, “A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God Bless you and all the ones near and dear to you . Happiness and Love always , always , always. Juhi.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, actors Dia Mirza shared a picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and herself along with Shah Rukh on Femina cover. She captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Shah sir (lion, hug and heart emojis) I'd rather look at you than anything else-then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. Thank you for being you. May this year be wonderful in every year." Ananya Panday shared an unseen childhood picture featuring young Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk best forever!!!!”

Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza and Ananya Panday wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday via Instagram Stories.

Actors Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Shah Rukh in white outfit with sunglasses and wrote, “Happy birthday Shah Rukh! Wishing you love and light always." Shilpa Shetty shared a video compilation of hers and Shah Rukh's happy moments via Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happiest Birthday..to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greaaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab (hug, red heart and rainbow emoji).” Shilpa added Asha Bhosle's Kitaben Bahut Si song to mark the occasion. Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan posted an unseen cute childhood picture with brother Aryan Khan along with her father and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend I love u the mosttt (red heart emoji) @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, the first teaser for Pathaan was shared by him on November 2. The film also stars Deepika Padukone alongside John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

