Bollywood’s stuntwoman Sanober Pardiwalla: Great to see more women exploring filmmaking behind camera

When Sanober Pardiwalla entered Bollywood as a stuntwoman 20 years ago, there were hardly any women working behind the camera. Cut to the present day, the scene has changed completely, which Pardiwalla feels is enough to narrate the story of how women are claiming their position not just on screen, but off screen too.

“When it comes to women in the industry, and I am not just talking about the stunt side, there are many women now working in different departments. Earlier on the set,there would be 80% of men, and women would only be seen in the costume department. But that has changed completely,” she tells us.

Pardiwalla, who has been stunt double of actors such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondker and Aishwarya Rai, goes on to elaborate, “There are women involved in the whole movie making process, from light woman to art director. For instance, if you see a couple of sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, many of female art directors have worked on it.”

She entered the industry as stunt double of Urmila Matondker in Bhoot (2003), and recalls not spotting any light woman.

“It’s only a couple of years ago when I saw a female light expert, which was such a great thing to witness. Or there always used to be dress dada not dress lady. Now, I can proudly say that there are women who are growing up in this field, and not just in the costumes anymore. I am so glad that I have witnessed the change of being on a set with less female to female dominated set. In fact, there are days when there are 50 per cent men and 50 percent women on set. I have seen these two eras,” says the expert, who is also a fitness trainer to several actors.

Narrating an incident, she recounts, “Recently, I worked on an advertisement which was being driven by a female art director, giving instructions to some 10 men. This points out the difference. Psychology and the mentalities have also opened up, with equal treatment to all. It is not about whether you are working under a man or a man wouldn’t take instruction from a woman. We have come a long way and it is just upwards and onwards from hereon.”