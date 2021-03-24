Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boman Irani teaches youngsters to take the perfect socially distant selfie, watch
Boman Irani teaches youngsters to take the perfect socially distant selfie, watch

Boman Irani was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, helping youngsters take the perfect selfie while maintaining social distance.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Boman Irani spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Boman Irani is teaching the art of taking the perfect selfie in the time of Covid-19. The actor, decked up in a suit, informed the paparazzi that he was taking his first flight since the lockdown eased in Maharashtra. During his chat, a few young fans identified the 3 Idiots star and requested a selfie.

Although Boman agreed, he asked the fans to click from a distance. As they tried to take a picture, he interrupted and guided them to change the angle. "Come here, come here," he instructed the youngsters while explaining that the lighting is better from another angle.

Chehre producer explains Rhea Chakraborty's absence from promotions

Alaya F has Ayushmann and Arjun Kapoor's attention with her Buss It Challenge

Will continue to strive:Priyank Tiwari

Ajay Devgn's new look reminds fans of Jonny Bairstow, Chacha Chaudhary

Popular for his roles in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Happy New Year and Don 2, Boman was last seen in Drive and Made in China, which released in 2019. The actor will appear next in '83, led by Ranveer Singh. Boman plays Farokh Engineer in the sports-themed movie. He also stars with Ranveer in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Speaking with Hindustan Times back in December 2020, the actor confessed he's excited about the upcoming projects. "I love to plan and look forward to things -be it travel, the movie that I am writing and directing, the screenplay classes with budding writers, which I have had 200 sessions so far- all of this energises me. I am also in talks for three new films which should be fun,” he said.

Also Read: Salman Khan visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, watch

The actor had turned 61 in December. Speaking about his age, Boman added, "As long as I am happy, age is nothing but a number. Emotionally, I am sharper, more alive and excited than ever even if physically, I can’t do things that a 25, 45 or 55 year-old-person can."

boman irani

