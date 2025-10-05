‘Found a precious son-in-law for me’: Emotional Boney Kapoor hugs Anshula Kapoor at engagement, praises Rohan Thakkar

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter and reality show star Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar at her house in Mumbai on October 3. The filmmaker shared a sweet post from the engagement ceremony, giving a glimpse into the emotional father-daughter bond. Boney Kapoor gave daughter Anshula Kapoor an emotional hug on her engagement.

Boney Kapoor's post for Anshula Kapoor

On Sunday, Boney took to Instagram and shared a couple of pics from Anshula's engagement ceremony. In one of the pics, he was seen adoring her daughter, and the second pic showed him getting emotional and giving a warm hug to Anshula. The third picture saw him sitting with the family for the rituals. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "My precious daughter found a precious son-in-law for me❤️ love you my bachha❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ all my blessings and happiness to you both forever."

Anshula also shared a sweet Reel on Instagram, giving a glimpse into her happy moments with her father at the engagement. In the video, Boney was seen getting emotional seeing her daughter getting engaged. He was seen kissing her hands and twirling her for an adorable dance. Sharing the video, Anshula penned, "My first dance with dad @boney.kapoor ❤️To be twirled by him made me feel like a little girl again.. Undoubtedly, one of my most favourite memories from the night ✨Love you Dad."

Anshula Kapoor's engagement

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula made her relationship public with Rohan in 2023, and in July this year, she announced that Rohan had proposed to her in New York. She got engaged to Rohan in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

Anshula shared the pictures from the dreamy ceremony on the internet and penned a sweet note which read, "His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you)." She also shared a picture of a card on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Ghar ki pehli shaadi (First wedding of our home).”