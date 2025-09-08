Anshula Kapoor adds nanoblading to pre-bridal routine to enhance her eyebrows: Know all about this technique

Film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor has already begun her pre-bridal beauty routine! Known for her vibrant personality and work as a PCOS and body positivity advocate, Anshula recently announced her engagement to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 3, 2025. As a bride-to-be, Anshula is embracing various beauty rituals to ensure she radiates confidence on her big day. One of these is nanoblading, a trend gaining popularity among women globally. Anshula's experience offers valuable insights into the process and benefits of nanoblading.(Instagram/anshulakapoor)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people paused their grooming routines, and Anshula was no exception. "After a period of letting my brows grow freely, I felt compelled to explore changes. In early 2023, I met Suman, an eyebrow artist, who suggested beginning my brow transformation with a tint," Anshula shared in an Instagram post on September 7. This approach allowed Anshula to visualise how fuller, darker brows would frame her face, instantly adding definition and character.

Falling in love with fuller brows

After trying the tint, Anshula found herself captivated by the results. Anshula went on to share: “The transformation was remarkable; my brows enhanced my features, contributing to a more polished and pulled-together look.” In the run-up to the wedding (dates yet to be revealed!), Anshula decided to do something for well-groomed brows, particularly for photographs and in-person appearances.

What is nanoblading?

Nanoblading is an advanced eyebrow microblading technique that utilises a specially designed tool to create hair-like strokes. This technique aims to provide a fuller, more defined appearance to the brows while maintaining a natural look. "Unlike traditional makeup, nanoblading is a semi-permanent procedure that lasts significantly longer and requires minimal maintenance, making it an appealing choice for brides looking for a flawless appearance", Dr Ritupurna Dash, laser specialist and dermatologist, tells Health Shots in an interview.

Why are women choosing nanoblading?

Nanoblading is an alternative to traditional eyebrow grooming - the kinds where a thread is used to define the brows. Here are some benefits of nanoblading, as outlined by the dermatologist:

Long-lasting results: Nanoblading provides stunning results that can last for months. This ensures brides can look perfect throughout their entire wedding day without the hassle of reapplying makeup. Natural finish: “The delicate, hair-like strokes created during the nanoblading process mimic natural brow hair, giving a seamless look that doesn’t appear artificial,” shares the laser specialist. Time-saving: With beautifully shaped brows, brides can save considerable time in their beauty routines leading up to the wedding. No need for daily shaping or filling in!

Tips for brides considering nanoblading

If you’re a bride-to-be like Anshula and considering nanoblading, it is important to make informed decisions. Here are some helpful tips:

Start with a tint: “Before making a permanent commitment to nanoblading, start with a brow tint,” explains Anshula in the Instagram post. This allows you to experiment with the new look and determine if you like the changes. Choose a trusted professional: Research is important. Find a reputable brow artist who is experienced in nanoblading to ensure your brows are in skilled hands. Look for reviews and ask for recommendations. Timing is important: “Schedule your nanoblading session at least a month before your wedding day,” says Anshula Kapoor. Not sure if there a hint about the wedding date there, but scheduling this procedure a month before the D-day may give your brows ample time to heal, ensuring that you can enjoy the final results without any last-minute stress. Aftercare matters: Proper aftercare is necessary for optimal healing and results. Make sure to follow the aftercare instructions provided by your brow artist to achieve the best possible outcome. Stay true to your style: When opting for nanoblading, communicate openly with your artist about your desired brow shape and fullness. The goal is to enhance your natural beauty rather than create an entirely different look.

