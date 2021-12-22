Boney Kapoor introduces fans to his ‘first crush’ Sharmila Tagore, Khushi Kapoor reacts

Boney Kapoor, in a recent Instagram post, introduced his fans to his ‘first crush’, actor Sharmila Tagore. The producer shared a picture in which he seemed to be star-struck while posing with the veteran actor.

In the picture, Boney wore a black hoodie and a pair of matching pants while Sharmila wore a kurta. It is unclear if the picture was recently clicked.

The picture received reactions from many. Boney's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post by liking it. Meanwhile, actor-politician Khushboo Sundar commented, “Everyone’s dream woman.. Kashmir ki kali forever.”

Sharmila has been stationed near Delhi, at the Pataudi Palace since the pandemic began. She has been hosting family on and off through the year. These include Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their children. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen at the mansion earlier this month, celebrating Sharmila's birthday.

Boney has been sharing throwback pictures of his films and family on his fresh new Instagram page. Earlier this week, he shared black-and-white pictures from the making of Anil Kapoor's film Woh 7 Din.

“My 2nd film as an independent film producer, Anil’s first released film as a leading man Woh7Din launched in Aug 1982 , released in June 1983 . Film was very much appreciated, Anil was loved in the role of ‘Prem Pratap Patialawala’ I will remain in gratitude of Naseerudin shah for doing the film & Padmini for sticking to her commitment . Bhagyaraj was a great inspiration, this film was a remake of his film . Bapu who directed Hum Paanch earlier was the director of this film too , this was DOP Baba Azmi’s first Hindi film,” he wrote along with the pictures.

Boney recently also revisited his 1998 trip to Alaska with his late wife Sridevi, and shared pictures of his family and children, calling them his wealth and strength.