Boney Kapoor posts childhood pic of kids Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor; fans say 'didn't know they had a bond back then'

On Tuesday, film producer Boney Kapoor shared a childhood picture of his kids. The throwback photo featured Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney's children from his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney’s daughters from his second wife, late actor Sridevi. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor: ‘I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad’

Sharing the picture, Boney wrote, “Arjun and Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont, USA) during the shooting of Our film Khushi.” Khushi was released in 2003 and starred Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was the remake of the 2000 Tamil film Kushi.

Boney's younger brother Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Sanjay's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak also reacted with a heart emoji. One fan commented, “Wow. I was there this year for winter vacations.” Another one wrote, “Amazing. Never knew that Arjun ever shared some childhood moments with Janhvi." A fan also said, “Cutest brother and sister,” another one commented, “Little Janu is so so cute.” Talking about Arjun and Janhvi's bond, one said, “Didn't know they had a bond back then.”

Arjun had previously said that after Sridevi’s death in 2018, all of Boney’s kids bonded. On Koffee With Karan, Janhvi had revealed they are all part of a WhatsApp group titled ‘Dad’s kids’.

Last year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun said Janhvi and Khushi acted as catalysts towards improving his relationship with dad Boney. “We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic... it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level,” he said.

Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police which released on Disney+ Hotstar in September last year. He has Ek Villain Returns in his line-up, in which he co-stars with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

