Boney Kapoor shares update on No Entry sequel, talks about legality issues: 'Script is there, actors are there too'

Producer Boney Kapoor has shared updates on the sequel of his 2005 film No Entry. In a new interview, Boney also said that the film has 'no issue of legality' and added that 'everything is under control'. He also said that for No Entry's sequel, the 'script and actors are there'. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No Entry (2005) is a comedy film written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. No Entry earned ₹74.13 crore globally and became the highest-grossing film of 2005.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney said, “There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry and Mr India. There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again. Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the sequel of No Entry, Boney replied, “I can’t discuss this on camera and it’s not for the public domain. If it is destined to happen, it will happen. The script is there and the actors are there too. It's just about everything falling in the right place. There is no issue of legality as it is written about in the media. Everything is under control and things just have to fall in place.”

Boney's last venture as a producer was Tamil action heist Thunivu which released earlier this week. Written and directed by H Vinoth, it stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal.

He will make his acting debut with the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boney will also produce the biographical sports drama Maidaan along with Zee Studios. Directed by Amit Sharma. the film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao. The film will release in theatres in May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON