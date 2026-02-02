Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film witnesses massive dip, earns less than ₹4 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 11: The Sunny Deol-starrer, which has been performing well in India, saw a massive fall in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than ₹4 crore in India on Monday. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 11 The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release. On day 8, Border 2 collected ₹10.75 crore, on day 9, it earned ₹17.75 crore, and on day 10, it minted ₹22.50 crore. On day 11, the film collected ₹3.88 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹279.13 crore nett in India.

About Border 2 Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty apart from Sunny. It released in theatres on January 23. Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

Recently, Sunny celebrated the success of Border 2, dancing his heart out with his team. On his Instagram Stories, Sunny shared a video of himself and his team basking in the success with much joy. In the clip, Sunny, along with the team, sang and cut a cake.

Earlier, Sunny shared a video on his social media thanking his fans and followers for their response to Border 2. He posted a clip on Instagram along with a message. "Meri, aapki, hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (for giving love to my, your and everyone's Border 2, this is for you) (red heart and hug face emojis)," he wrote in the caption.