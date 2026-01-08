Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta calls out ‘anti-nationals’ running paid smear campaign against Varun Dhawan
Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta reacted to Varun Dhawan getting trolled for his expressions in the film's song Ghar Kab Aaoge.
Ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was released, Varun Dhawan has been facing trolling for his expressions in the video. An X user recently claimed that a paid smear campaign is being run against the actor. Reacting to the allegation, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slammed those allegedly paying to put Varun down and labelled them “anti-nationals”.
Nidhi Dutta slams alleged paid smear campaign against Varun Dhawan
An X user named CineHub tweeted on Thursday, “The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2. From body-shaming to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced — especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film. This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what, #Border2 is going to take a bumper opening everywhere.”
Responding to the post, Nidhi Dutta took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to all the ANTI-NATIONALS who can pay to bring down an actor playing a PVC of this country. This is YOUR film, India! Hope audiences identify and shame these people.”
A Reddit user also shared a screenshot of a chat that allegedly showed messages being sent to influencers, urging them to criticise Varun Dhawan’s performance and expressions in the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge.
Amid the controversy, Varun offered a measured response to those trolling and criticising his acting skills. When an Instagram user asked him, “Bhai, aapki acting par sawaal utha rahe hain log. Uske liye kya bolega? (Bro, people are questioning your acting skills. What would you say to that?)”, Varun replied, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit kar diya. Sab enjoy kar rahe hain — rab di mehar. (These very questions made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is kind.)”
About Border 2
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is an epic war drama and a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events surrounding it, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.
