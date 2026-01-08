Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta calls out ‘anti-nationals’ running paid smear campaign against Varun Dhawan

Ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was released, Varun Dhawan has been facing trolling for his expressions in the video. An X user recently claimed that a paid smear campaign is being run against the actor. Reacting to the allegation, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slammed those allegedly paying to put Varun down and labelled them “anti-nationals”. Varun Dhawan in a still from Border 2. The film releases on January 23.

Nidhi Dutta slams alleged paid smear campaign against Varun Dhawan An X user named CineHub tweeted on Thursday, “The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2. From body-shaming to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced — especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film. This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what, #Border2 is going to take a bumper opening everywhere.”

Responding to the post, Nidhi Dutta took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to all the ANTI-NATIONALS who can pay to bring down an actor playing a PVC of this country. This is YOUR film, India! Hope audiences identify and shame these people.”