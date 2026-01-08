Varun Dhawan responds to person slamming his acting skills in Border 2 song: ‘Yehi sawaal ne…’
On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the love coming his way where a social media user asked about the criticism.
Since the release of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Varun Dhawan has found himself at the receiving end of criticism on social media. A section of social media users trolled the actor, with some calling his expressions over-the-top while others poked fun at his acting skills. The actor has now responded to the backlash.
Varun hits back
On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the love coming his way following the release of the teaser and the song. Sharing several pictures of himself Varun wrote as caption, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”
It was in the comment section of the post that Varun finally hit back at the criticism he has been facing on social media.
One social media user asked Varun, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)”
Responding to this, Varun wrote, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”
Following Varun’s response to the trolling, several social media users came out in his support, praising his honesty and the wit with which he addressed the criticism.
One wrote, “kya baat hai sir (wow that’s great)”, with one sharing, “@varundvn bhai acting mein koi kami nahi (there was no flaw in your acting).”
“Yes song is a hit bhai,” one shared, with one sharing, “I luv ur performance on that song.” One gushed, “@varundvn you're Star VD.” “true you are the best we know it,” one mentioned.
Varun to be back on the big screen
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. Varun will star in Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Some days back, the whole team of the film released the song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. Apart from Sonu, the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.
