Varun Dhawan responds to person slamming his acting skills in Border 2 song: ‘Yehi sawaal ne…’

Since the release of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Varun Dhawan has found himself at the receiving end of criticism on social media. A section of social media users trolled the actor, with some calling his expressions over-the-top while others poked fun at his acting skills. The actor has now responded to the backlash. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun hits back On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the love coming his way following the release of the teaser and the song. Sharing several pictures of himself Varun wrote as caption, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”

It was in the comment section of the post that Varun finally hit back at the criticism he has been facing on social media.

One social media user asked Varun, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)”

Responding to this, Varun wrote, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”