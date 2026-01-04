Whistles, cheers and kids on tiptoes: Inside BSF Jawans' love for Sunny Deol at Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge song launch

The song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was unveiled at Tanot near the Longewala border in Jaisalmer in the presence of BSF jawans and their families on January 2. The event was attended by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and singer Sonu Nigam, along with the producer of the film, Niddhi Dutta and the T-series team. Sunny Deol bonding with BSF Jawans at Border 2 song launch event.

Sunny Deol got a grand welcome at Ghar Kab Aaoge launch event

As Sunny Deol arrived at the venue, BSF jawans welcomed him with loud cheers of 'Sher aaya (lion has arrived)', reflecting their love for the actor. During the screening of the song, the jawans were seen clapping and whistling whenever Sunny appeared on screen. Sonu Nigam performed Ghar Kab Aaoge live without any background music, which received a strong response from the audience present at the border, leaving them nostalgic.

Addressing the gathering, Sunny Deol appeared emotional as he spoke briefly about his personal loss following the death of his father, Dharmendra, on November 24, 2025. After revealing that he did Border after watching his father's film, Haqeeqat, he told the audience, "Main zyada bol nahi paunga… mera dimaag hila hua hai (I won't be able to speak much, I am a bit shaken)", prompting a quiet response from those present. In his speech, he called himself a part of the BSF Jawans' family since he has done Border, and all of them sitting in the audience couldn't agree more with him.

BSF Jawans' love for Sunny Deol

Several BSF jawans attended the event with their families, including children, who were standing on their toes and chairs to catch a glimpse of Sunny Deol. The jawans later recreated scenes from Border, performed dialogues and danced with the Border 2 team, including Varun and Ahan. They also sang the song with a live orchestra, turning the event into a celebration.

While the BSF Jawans were going gaga over Sunny Deol, their wives were also eager to click pictures with Varun Dhawan. As the team exited, Ghar Kab Aaoge was played again, with the crowd joining in and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The event highlighted Sunny Deol’s continued connection with the armed forces, a bond that goes beyond cinema and remains closely associated with his portrayal of soldiers on screen.

This writer was at the Border 2 song launch event in Jaisalmer on the invitation of T-Series.