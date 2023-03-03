Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film is most successful Hindi film, Selfiee records dismal first week

Now in its fifth week, Pathaan has earned ₹510.65 crore at the domestic box office. Interest in the action film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has not abated as it has become the most successful Hindi film of all time, beating out the Hindi version of Baahubali, which previously held the top spot. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, which opened in theatres on February 24, had a dismal first week and earned ₹14.25 crore nett. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. (Also read: Deepika Padukone told Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Pathaan's success is ‘love and blessings coming back')

The Siddharth Anand film has now become the highest grossing Hindi feature of all time as it continues to be screened in theatres, beating out previous blockbusters like the Hindi versions of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, KGF and the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5… All set to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM TODAY [sixth Fri] by crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 80 lacs, Tue 75 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, opened with ₹2.60 crore nett last Friday. It did slightly better on the weekend earning ₹3.75 and ₹3.85 on Saturday and Sunday respectively. But it could not sustain the numbers over the weekdays and ended up earning only ₹90 lakhs on Thursday, according to Box Office India. No big film is being released this Friday and it will end up benefitting Pathaan in the long run. As Pathaan goes into its sixth weekend, and with the holiday of Holi coming up, the action film could have another strong boost in the coming week.

The Hindustan Times review of Pathaan read, "Pathaan is your true-blue commercial, masala entertainer that's not trying to send across any message or be a social commentary on the current state of affairs in the country. It's fun, non-fussy and fantastic at the same time. Go watch it for Shah Rukh Khan and you would only come back with a smile, and maybe grooving a bit. Don't miss the scene just before end credits for it's not everyday you see two superstars in a banter about their stardom."

Pathaan, which was released on January 25, also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan.