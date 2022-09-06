Brahmastra gets interim order from Delhi HC against piracy

Producers of Brahmastra, Star India Pvt Ltd, have secured a restraining order from the Delhi High Court against unauthorised streaming of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit the theatres on September 9. (Also read: Analysts say Brahmastra could break Hindi cinema pandemic-era box office records)

The producers argued that any hosting, streaming, reproduction, and distribution of the film, without authorisation, would infringe its copyright and adversely impact its business. The court also issued summons on the lawsuit by the plaintiff and listed the case for further hearing on November 29.

A PTI report said Justice Jyoti Singh passed the ex-parte interim order which said, “Piracy has to be curbed and needs to be dealt with a heavy hand and injunction against screening of copyrighted content by rogue websites ought to be granted... Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad-interim relief. Defendants No. 1 to 18 (rogue websites) and all others acting for and/or on their behalf are restrained from in any manner hosting, streaming, retransmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and/or communicating to the public, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating and/or sharing on their websites through the internet or any other platform, the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and contents related thereto, so as to infringe the Plaintiff's copyright therein, till the next date of hearing.” It further said that streaming the film online around September 9 would severely impact the producers financially, and also “erode the value of the film”.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia announced on Tuesday that they will hold a special fan screening for the ambitious sci-fi action film. Alia's Instagram post read as, "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo." She also shared a video, that showed her inside a cinema hall watching Brahmastra with Ranbir, Ayan and other crew members. They announce the fan screening in the video.

