Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / New BTS Brahmastra clip has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt performing dangerous stunts; shows large-scale VFX work. Watch

New BTS Brahmastra clip has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt performing dangerous stunts; shows large-scale VFX work. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 04, 2022 03:11 PM IST

A new behind-the-scenes look of the action of Brahmastra shows the actors – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna – engaging in stunts and fight sequences.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

With five days to go for the release of Brahmastra, the promotions for the film have entered the endgame mode. On Monday, the film’s producer Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s sets giving a glimpse of the action and stunt sequences of the big-budget production. The clip shows the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaging in dangerous stunts and also Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan performing fight scenes. Also read: Brahmastra new trailer: More action, more Shah Rukh Khan clues with a fiery Ranbir Kapoor

Karan shared the 29-second clip on social media on Sunday. “A journey of many years and now in just 5 days, it will all be yours,” he captioned the post. Director Ayan Mukerji shared the same post with the caption, “Where spirituality meets technology. Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!)”

The video opens with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt prepping for some action sequences before we see shots of Ranbir fighting with some stunt performers and running on a treadmill in front of a blue screen. A shot then shows Alia and him practicing a stunt before the two sat in a car suspended and revolving up in the air for a shot. The video also had scenes of Amitabh Bachchan showing off his sword fighting skills and Nagarjuna engaging in some action.

Talking about the VFX and action sequences of Brahmastra, Ayan wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for its audience. Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen!”

Fans appreciated the BTS look at the film’s grand action sequences. “Hope your dedication and hard work of 10 years pay off well,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “So excited to see an Indian film of this scale.” Many fans praised the actors for being involved in the fight scenes and stunts themselves.

Brahmastra is a fantasy epic mounted on a lavish budget of around 300 crore. The film – officially titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva – is the first of a planned trilogy. The film hits the screens on September 9. So far, advance booking numbers have predicted a healthy opening for the film.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji amitabh bachchan nagarjuna + 4 more
brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji amitabh bachchan nagarjuna + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out