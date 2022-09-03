Brahmastra new trailer: More action, more Shah Rukh Khan clues with a fiery Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a new trailer for his upcoming production Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy as well. In the new trailer, fresh footage shows more action scenes, crisper CGI and a warning about the coming together of astras. (Also read: Brahmastra event cancellation: Hyderabad Police say permission sought at last minute)

Amitabh's Guruji warns Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva against humanity's doom should three parts of the Brahmastra ever come together. But villainous Mouni is searching high and low for the missing pieces, asking Lord Brahma himself to help her.

Meanwhile, Shiva has been assigned the important task of keeping the Brahmastra's final piece safe, even use his fiery superpowers to keeps villains away. He must also protect his girlfriend Isha from Gwen Stacy-like falls and work together with Vanarastra and others.

More scenes show Vanarastra rising over a city in full power. He is wearing white pyjamas but earlier leaked images have showed him to be Shah Rukh Khan. The new footage also features scenes with the Vanarastra but SRK's face is still not visible.

Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi apart from South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It has been in the making for almost a decade. Ayan had previously shared that he came up with the idea of the film while he was still working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film's shoot started almost five years ago.

The film is also where Alia and Ranbir fell for each other in real life. They got married in April and are now expecting their first baby together.

Alia's other upcoming projects include Jee Le Zaraa, Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir also has Animal and an untitled movie with Luv Ranjan. Amitabh is loaded with work, awaiting the release of titles such as Goodbye, Uunchai and Project K.

