Brahmastra release live updates: Review, premiere pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film
- Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released in theatres on Friday. Here are all the updates about the film's release.
Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi directorial starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time together, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, released in theatres on Friday. Here is all that you need to know about the film and its release.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:52 AM
Positive reviews by international media
Film critic Courtney Howard tweeted, “#Brahmastra is a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy. Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood spectacle. @aliaa08 is luminous & #RanbirKapoor is charismatic.”
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:45 AM
Spoilers fill Twitter, Instagram
Fans are advised to steer Twitter and Instagram with care. A few people have shared a bunch of spoilers from the movie on social media.
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:35 AM
First reactions trickle in
HT film critic Monika Rawal gives a glowing first reaction: ‘No wonder it took #AyanMukerji years to finally bring #Brahmastra to life. A true labour of love, you witness the magic in every frame. Fab VFX. The light & fire is sure to add sparks at the box office. #RanbirKapoor is earnest, #AliaBhatt endearing. Must watch.’ The full review will be out at 10 am.
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:27 AM
Trade experts weigh in
Film trade expert Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet, “If #Brahmastra turns out to be a good & engaging movie then no force can stop it from becoming HIT at the box office.Undercurrent & excitement for this film amongst audience is excellent, superlative advance is the testimony of it.Last Bollywood film which had such hype was #WAR.”
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:18 AM
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at Brahmastra screening
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Brahmastra special screening on Thursday. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also spotted. Read full story here.
-
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 08:16 AM
Brahmastra advance crossed ₹23 crore for opening weekend
Brahmastra took a running start at the box office with record advance booking numbers for a Bollywood film in the pandemic era. Read full story here.