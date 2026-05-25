Brown teaser: Karisma Kapoor battles inner demons, chilling crimes as troubled cop; Kareena Kapoor reacts. Watch

After a gap of two years, Karisma Kapoor is set to return to the screen with her brand-new web show Brown. The actor will be seen playing a cop in the series, and on Monday, the makers shared a glimpse of the show by unveiling its teaser.

Brown teaser

Karisma Kapoor plays a cop in Brown.

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The teaser begins with visual of a person trapped inside a box before giving viewers a glimpse into the dark and morally complex world in which the series is set. The neo-noir psychological crime thriller features Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, a cop in the Kolkata Police Force who is on a mission to investigate chilling crimes while simultaneously battling her own troubled past. In the teaser, she is seen drinking, popping pills, and smoking, hinting at the emotional and psychological turmoil her character is dealing with.

The teaser also features eerie visuals of a seemingly possessed person, adding a haunting layer to the crime drama. Karisma appears in a gritty and intense avatar as a police officer determined to uncover the truth, even as she herself comes under attack during the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Karisma reshared the teaser on her social media. The caption read, “When the city of joy overflows with sin, who do you call? BROWN. Coming soon, only on ZEE5.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma reshared the teaser on her social media. The caption read, “When the city of joy overflows with sin, who do you call? BROWN. Coming soon, only on ZEE5.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena gives a shoutout to Karisma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena gives a shoutout to Karisma {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karisma was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer Murder Mubarak, which released on Netflix. As she gears up to return to screens after a gap of two years, she received a special shoutout from her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor. Kareena reshared the show’s teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Waiting to watch the OG." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer Murder Mubarak, which released on Netflix. As she gears up to return to screens after a gap of two years, she received a special shoutout from her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor. Kareena reshared the show’s teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Waiting to watch the OG." {{/usCountry}}

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Fans also seemed thrilled to see Karisma in a cop avatar. A fan wrote, "@therealkarismakapoor in a COP role 🔥 we just cannot wait." Another comment read, "Can't wait I'm screaming 🔥🔥🔥 woahhhhhhh." One more comment read, "Wohoo!!! Goose bumps!!!" Another fan commented, “Bapre!! Been waiting since long time…. Literally took 3-4 years to put this teaser out!! 🔥 @therealkarismakapoor ❤️but so excited anyway.”

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Brown teaser.

About Brown

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Speaking about the show earlier, Karisma told The Hindu, “The character is so raw and human. I was looking for something that is creatively satisfying. Apart from the crime drama where Brown is investigating the brutal murder of a girl, we are touching upon a subject that is not normally dealt with on screen.”

The series is directed by Abhinay Deo and is based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death. Set against an Anglo-Indian backdrop in Kolkata, the show also reportedly stars Soni Razdan, who will be seen playing Karisma’s mother in the series.

The series is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.

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