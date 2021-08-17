Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: Varun Dhawan grooves to Permission To Dance in new video, makes ARMY's day. Watch

Varun Dhawan called himself 'BTS ARMY' and grooved to Permission To Dance in a new video. He performed the hook steps. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Varun Dhawan grooved to Permission To Dance in a new video.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday channelled his inner BTS ARMY as he danced to the group's latest song Permission To Dance. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the video in which he performed the hook steps of Permission To Dance. The song has incorporated sign language in the steps, including the words happiness, dance, and peace.

In the video, Varun Dhawan also gave his own twist to the dance as he added some new steps. Varun sported a black full sleeve T-shirt, paired with matching trousers and danced to the song with two other people. He captioned the post, "We don’t need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #warmupsong."

Reacting to the post, his fans as well as the BTS ARMY showered love on his performance. A few of his fans wrote "Love the smoothness you bringing in", "What you gave me heart attack by this", and "Looking cute."

The BTS ARMY dropped purple hearts in the comments section and said "you made armys day vd", "You are also BTS fan......", "@varundvn is also bts army member" and "borahae".

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook released their all-English track, Permission To Dance, last month. The song imagines a pandemic-free and inclusive world in near future. BTS members collaborated with musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song. It also secured the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a week.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently revealed his nervousness ahead of the start of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's new schedule. On Instagram, he shared his glimpse from his vanity and captioned the post, "Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #jugjuggjeyo again."

Also Read | Anil Kapoor dances to Sonam Kapoor's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai with Rhea Kapoor at her wedding bash, watch

The shoot of the film, which started last year in Chandigarh, was halted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Varun, actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli will also be seen in the film, directed by Raj Mehta.

varun dhawan varun dhawan post varun dhawan movies varun dhawan film bts bts video k-pop k-pop star k-pop music

