Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light makes history; gets eight minute standing ovation

The film got a hearty eight-minute standing ovation following its debut, which is among the longest of this edition of the film festival.

All We Imagine As Light bowls over critics

The film, which makes Payal a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or, scripted history at the fest. According to Deadline, Payal is the first female Indian filmmaker to screen a movie in the Cannes competition, along with the film being the first Indian production in competition in three decades.

Payal is proud that she could make history at the film festival, showing the world that there is much more to Indian cinema than Bollywood.

“India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years,” Payal told Deadline, adding, “I’m excited and really we’re just happy that our film got selected. We didn’t expect it and it’s an honour because there are so many filmmakers in the section that I really admire.”

Payal is in competition this year with Jacques Audiard, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, and Jia Zhangke.

Dancing their way to glory

Before heading to the premiere, the cast and crew of the film were all smiles on the red carpet.

The whole team looked ecstatic on the steps of the Palais, and even danced their way up to the theatre. The cast was smiling ear to ear, striking many fun poses, getting everyone’s attention on the red carpet.

The film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

Early reviews

The film is getting glowing reviews after the screening. In one review, the film is described as 'gorgeous and absorbing', with Sophie Monk-Kaufman of IndieWire writing, “This casual everyday vignette is brimming with a sensuality (the rain, the clothes, the food, the women) that people don't tend to notice when caught up in the rhythm of life. It takes a snapshot from a photographer removed from the situation to make you realise how full these moments are”.

The review by The Guardian said that the “dreamlike and gentle modern Mumbai tale is a triumph”, with Variety calling it a “glowing portrait of urban connection and unexpected sisterhood”.

Know more about All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light is an Indo- French production which follows the life of a nurse Prabha (essayed by Kani Kusruti), who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband. In between, her younger friend and roommate, Anu (essayed by Divya Prabha) is on a lookout for a quiet spot with her lover. That’s when the two women decide to go on a road trip to a beach town where they find space for their dreams and desires to flow.

The film marks Payal’s feature debut. Her previous work, a documentary titled, A Night of Knowing Nothing, clinched the Golden Eye award at Cannes film festival a few years ago.