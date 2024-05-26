Cannes 2024: Times when India shone bright at the film festival this year

The film festival, which wrapped up on May 25, was spread with myriad Indian flavours. We take a look at a few of the moments which made India proud.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Payal Kapadia clinches Grand Prix Award

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia created history when she won the Grand Prix for her feature directorial debut venture, All We Imagine As Light. She is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award. The film took home the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or. In fact, her movie was the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition.

Anasuya Sengupta wins Best Actress award

Actor Anasuya Sengupta opened a new chapter of Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the film festival. She won the award at the Un Certain Regard segment for her role in The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov. It tells the story of a woman who escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death.

Bharat Parva celebration reaches Cannes

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shri Sanjay Jaju hosted the first ever Bharat Parva, a celebration of Indian culture, cuisine, handicrafts and cinema.

The event was organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Shyam Benegal’s Manthan gets restored

The restored version of Shyam Benegal’s landmark film Manthan, starring late actor Smita Patil, made a magnificent return to the spotlight with its screening at the Cannes film festival. The restored version of the 1976 movie, inspired by the groundbreaking milk cooperative movement by Dr Verghese Kurien that transformed India into one of the largest milk producers in the world, was showcased under the Cannes Classics segment. The film received a five-minute standing ovation after the premiere. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar and daughter of Verghese Kurien Nirmala Kurien, attended the event at the festival.

Santosh Sivan gets Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan became the first Asian to be conferred the Pierre Angénieux Tribute award at the film festival. The honour has been conferred in recognition of his 'career and exceptional quality of work'. He received the award from actor Preity Zinta.

FTII students' film wins big

At the fest, Sunflowers were the first ones to know, the film made by the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), won the La Cinef Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the film is based on a Kannada folk tale about an old woman who steals a rooster. As a result of her action, the son stops to progress in the village. Meanwhile, animation film Bunnyhood competed in the La Cinef section, and took home third place. Bunnnyhood is helmed by Mansi Maheshwari.