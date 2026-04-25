Casting director Shanoo Sharma gets married; Her ‘discovery’ Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra shower her with wishes

Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma has tied the knot. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news. She did not reveal her husband's name in her post.

Wedding bells for Shanoo Sharma

Shanoo Sharma is married now and Ranveer Singh has sent her his wishes.

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“With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future… 🧿♥️♾️♥️🧿 Married… @Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love,” she wrote.

The photos show beautiful moments from the intimate wedding. She is seen holding his hand in her henna-decorated hands, showing off her wedding ring. The couple shares hugs and kisses in tiny glimpses.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh, who was one of the actors discovered by Shanoo Sharma, posted several heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra, who also used to work with YRF before she was cast opposite Ranveer in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, wrote, “Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!” Their co-star from the movie, Aditi Sharma wrote, “waoooo congratulations shanoo❤️🧿💐 hv a blessed journey ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh, who was one of the actors discovered by Shanoo Sharma, posted several heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra, who also used to work with YRF before she was cast opposite Ranveer in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, wrote, “Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!” Their co-star from the movie, Aditi Sharma wrote, “waoooo congratulations shanoo❤️🧿💐 hv a blessed journey ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also posted heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also posted heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shanoo Sharma has long been associated with Yash Raj Films. About Ranveer's departure from the talent agency, she told The Hollywood Reporter India last year, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shanoo Sharma has long been associated with Yash Raj Films. About Ranveer's departure from the talent agency, she told The Hollywood Reporter India last year, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She also talked about her equation with Ranveer. "I don't think there's any bad blood as such. He needed to move, so he did. He's my best friend as well, so there's nothing difficult on that front," she added.

Shanoo's latest big discoveries were Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who starred together in their debut movie, YRF's Saiyaara. The romantic drama is now the biggest that India has ever seen. It earned over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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