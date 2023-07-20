Celina Jaitly recalls losing her newborn son to a heart condition in 2017: 'Finally summoned the courage to talk'

Celina Jaitly has shared a picture of her late son Shamsher, and recalled the time when she went into labour at 32 weeks of her second pregnancy, and later lost him due to a heart condition. (Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals she always thought of 'just wanting to look good’)

Celina's new post

Celina Jaitly has shared a new post for her late son Shamsher.

In the picture that Celina posted on Instagram on Wednesday, she could be seen holding her late son as husband Peter Haag posed with her. She also posted a close-up picture of the baby in the NICU and another one that had the entire family posing happily together.

Sharing the pictures, Celina wrote, "It took me five years to come to terms with this episode of our lives, but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to @haag.peter and I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby. Peter and I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience we both can vouch that your preemie baby is a true survivor. Preemies show us the power of faith and prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most premature babies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives."

Losing Shamsher, celebrating Arthur

She added, “PS: Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. The outcome of our 2nd spontaneous twin pregnancy was bittersweet due to baby Shamsher’s loss due to a heart condition. ( I went into labour at 32 weeks due to my father's sudden passing.) It was very difficult for Peter and I, but we smiled after many million tears in this photograph (1) to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby @arthurjhaagarrival as he went straight to NICU in an incubator for three months immediately upon his arrival.”

Recalling the struggles, Celina wrote, “The NICU was a strange and difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked and worried when challenging days happen. While not an option for everyone, Peter and I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of#nicuas loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too.”

Celina's advice for parents of pre-mature babies

She added in her caption, "So please know that you are not alone in how you are feeling. Know that extreme and sometimes contradictory emotions are experienced by nearly every parent of a preemie at one time or another. It is very important at such a time to remember you can be more effective as a team than individually so watch your teamwork as parents. Speaking, singing gently to your premature baby in the NICU is a great way to bond and feel close, even when you can’t hold him. Remember Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it."

Having made her debut with Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan's Janasheen, Celina has worked in films such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns and No Entry.

