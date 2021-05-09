Celina Jaitly's Mothers' Day post is talks of her tough pregnancies, her mom's sacrifices: ' I lost the ability to walk'

On Mother's Day on Sunday, actor Celina Jaitly recalled her own pregnancies and how tough her journey had been. Celina had two twin pregnancies but lost one of the kids at a very young age. This was also the time when she lost her parents.

Celina wrote on Instagram, "While both my spontaneous twin pregnancies were the most blessed, having two sets of twins in a row, apparently defying 700,000-to-one odds was not easy. I still remember the look on my husband @haag.peter face when our dearest Dr Braithwhite told us that we had conceived twins again in the 2nd pregnancy as well which was very unique and unusual, a one in 700-000 chance. This is a picture of both my pregnancies the first one with @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag and the second with @arthurjhaag & Shamsher."

She elaborated on the health troubles she faced during her pregnancies and wrote, "I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in both my pregnancies due to twin baby hormones, I had to really watch what I ate and went through a extremely strict restrictions throughout both pregnancies. Due to my fathers loss in my second twin pregnancy I literally lost the ability to walk due to the shock and had to be pushed on a wheelchair by my husband Peter. Being tiny my bones were affected and the babies pressed on my heart so breathing was great difficulty."

"Facing the loss of baby Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart, to @arthurjhaag ending up in an incubator for 3 months as well as my mothers sudden passing following all this lead me to believe that it was “Motherhood” that made me realise the strength I never thought I had or was capable of," she added.

Celina also paid respects to her late mother in the post. She wrote, "Makes me think often of all the sacrifices my own mother ( Dr Meeta Jaitly) did as an infantry officers wife bringing up two kids most of her life by herself, making sure we turned out the way we did. I also believe Motherhood has no gender I truly believe it is how you describe the very powerful strength, resilience and unconditional love that gives a child the courage to grow. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to experience this power, and to have also been on the receiving end of it too in all my formative years. Happy Mother’s Day to all who vow to love, nurture and care. #mothersday #celinajaitly #twinsplusone #momof3 #twinpregnancy #twinboys #celinajaitley #bollywood #motherhood."

Celina married hotelier Peter Haag and they welcomed their first set of twins in 2012. After the birth of Winston and Viraaj, Celina again gave birth to twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. Shamsher, however, couldn’t survive. Both Shamsher and Arthur had premature babies, Celina had revealed in an Instagram post in November last year. Arthur had to be in the incubator for three months.