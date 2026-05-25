Celina Jaitly says her heart goes out to Twisha Sharma’s family: ‘Marriage is not always happily ever after’

Over the last few months, actor Celina Jaitly has been making headlines for many personal battles. The actor is embroiled in a divorce battle with her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. A few days ago, she shared how, despite joint custody arrangements and subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, she is denied communication with her children. Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic abuse case against her husband Peter Haag. (Instagram/@Celinajaitlyofficial)

For the last few days, the Twisha Sharma death case has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 33-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Bhopal. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Celina has now reacted on the case and shared how marriage is not always ‘happily ever after’.

What Celina said On Sunday, Celina took to her Instagram account and penned a long note. She began, “The heartbreaking case of Twisha Sharma has shaken the entire nation. An educated, beautiful, talented young woman whose life became consumed by abuse, isolation, emotional suffering, & violence behind closed doors. And while her ashes are not even cold, while her grieving family begged for answers, postmortems, & justice for their daughter, conversations around plants not being watered disturbed many people watching this tragedy unfold.”

She added, “Because this is the frightening reality of abuse. Sometimes the suffering of women becomes so normalised that their pain slowly stops mattering to the people around them. Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees. Abuse besides bruises. Sometimes it is isolation. Sometimes, it is slowly being cut off from your world. Sometimes it is living in a foreign place with no family, no support system, nowhere to go. Sometimes it is being made to feel that you are the problem, that your pain is an inconvenience. Sometimes it is humiliation behind closed doors while the world believes you are living a beautiful life.”