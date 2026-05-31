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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film collects less than Hollywood release Obsession

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: The film is directed by Vivek Soni and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

May 31, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on May 22 with no pre-release buzz. Although the film showed a slight improvement over the opening weekend, it failed to sustain the momentum during the weekdays. (Also read: Billed as the next Rajesh Khanna, once rival to Shah Rukh Khan: Where is Prithvi Vazir now?)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil collected 1.69 crore on its 10th day of release, which is also its second Sunday. It is a slight growth from Saturday, when the film had collected 1.75 crore. Chand Mera Dil opened with 3 crore on its first day. The film showed some growth over the weekend and collected 3.75 crore on Saturday and 4.25 crore on Sunday. However, the film saw a noticeable drop once the weekdays began. This brings the total India gross collections to 28.59 crore and the total India net to 24.19 crore so far.

In comparison, the new Hollywood release, Obsession, a horror film that has set social media on fire, performed better than Chand Mera Dil on Sunday. Obsession has collected 3.06 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil

He wrote, “The outrage against Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam dance is absolutely rubbish. The same so-called gatekeepers of classical dance who are screaming today were completely silent when reality shows and social media blurred every line between classical, commercial and fusion dance years ago. Suddenly targeting one young actor for a cinematic performance is hypocrisy at its peak.”

 
ananya panday lakshya
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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