Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film collects less than Hollywood release Obsession

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on May 22 with no pre-release buzz. Although the film showed a slight improvement over the opening weekend, it failed to sustain the momentum during the weekdays. (Also read: Billed as the next Rajesh Khanna, once rival to Shah Rukh Khan: Where is Prithvi Vazir now?)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil collected ₹1.69 crore on its 10th day of release, which is also its second Sunday. It is a slight growth from Saturday, when the film had collected ₹1.75 crore. Chand Mera Dil opened with ₹3 crore on its first day. The film showed some growth over the weekend and collected ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and ₹4.25 crore on Sunday. However, the film saw a noticeable drop once the weekdays began. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹28.59 crore and the total India net to ₹24.19 crore so far.

In comparison, the new Hollywood release, Obsession, a horror film that has set social media on fire, performed better than Chand Mera Dil on Sunday. Obsession has collected ₹3.06 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lakshya’s performance has largely received positive reactions from viewers and critics. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, has received mixed responses for her role. A section of social media users particularly criticised her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence from the film, which went viral online shortly after the release. Several Bharatanatyam dancers and social media users trolled the sequence and questioned its choreography and execution. Amid the controversy, dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, who has mentored Ananya in the past, came out in support of the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakshya’s performance has largely received positive reactions from viewers and critics. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, has received mixed responses for her role. A section of social media users particularly criticised her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence from the film, which went viral online shortly after the release. Several Bharatanatyam dancers and social media users trolled the sequence and questioned its choreography and execution. Amid the controversy, dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, who has mentored Ananya in the past, came out in support of the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote, “The outrage against Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam dance is absolutely rubbish. The same so-called gatekeepers of classical dance who are screaming today were completely silent when reality shows and social media blurred every line between classical, commercial and fusion dance years ago. Suddenly targeting one young actor for a cinematic performance is hypocrisy at its peak.”

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