Billed as the next Rajesh Khanna, once rival to Shah Rukh Khan: Where is Prithvi Vazir now?

Many actors make a smashing debut in the film industry but struggle to match up to that standard in the next few years and are ultimately left behind. The 90s were a tumultuous time in Bollywood when the younger generation of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were vying for the best of the lot . Among this crop of talented actors was one name that made a sensational debut but things did not turn up in his favour after a few years. (Also read: One of the most promising faces of the 1990s, co-starred with Aishwarya Rai: Where is Chandrachur Singh now?) Prithvi Vazir in a new picture shared on his Instagram account.

About Prithvi Vazir's career We are talking about Prithvi Vazir, simply known as Prithvi. The actor made his film debut in 1992 with Dil Ka Kya Kasoor opposite Divya Bharti. The film was a huge hit, making Prithvi an overnight sensation. The audience was blown away by Divya and Prithvi’s performances together with Nadeem-Shravan’s hit songs at that time. He was even dubbed as the next Rajesh Khanna by the media. At a time when Shah Rukh and Akshay were still figuring out their footing in the industry, Prithvi became a promising face for the romantic lead.

However, signing a contract proved to be his biggest mistake early on. In an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood in 2021, Prithvi revealed, “I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract.” He was then relegated to supporting roles and then kept away from acting for a long period.