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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 9: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film continues to struggle, crosses 22 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 9: The film opened to polarising reviews and a dance clip featuring Ananya Panday was trolled on social media.

May 30, 2026 10:19 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 9: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama released in theatres last Friday and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film had a slow start at the box office and witnessed minimal growth over the weekend. Since then, the film has seen no growth.

Chand Mera Dil barely sees any spike

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 9: The film has had a lacklustre run so far.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected 1.60 crore. It shows that the film has found no takers, even on a Saturday, as collections have barely spiked from previous days. On Friday, the film minted 1.30 crore. Thursday, which was a holiday due to Eid, saw some growth at 2.20 crore. Its highest single-day collection is still at 4.25 crore, which was made on its third day of release.

This brings the total India gross collections to 26.39 crore and the total India net to 22.35 crore so far. The film is facing heat from multiple releases at the box office, the new Hollywood horror films Obsession, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the Bollywood film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

About Chand Mera Dil

“I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not,” she says, adding, “The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni’s character. In the film's visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules.”

 
lakshya ananya panday dharma productions karan johar
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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